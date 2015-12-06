Gulf states 2020 VAT implementation

The six Gulf states which make up the Gulf Cooperation Committee (GCC) have made new advances on the proposed VAT regime for the region. This includes a potential launch date of 2020.

The introduction of VAT across the GCC has been pushed back onto the agenda with the halving of global oil prices in the past twelve months to below $50 per barrel. This has left the region with sharp declines in revenues which are overly dependent on oil duties. Most of the region has now been pushed into deficit, which has resulted in heavy cuts to subsidized services.