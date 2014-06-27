Honduras improves VAT invoices and control environment

Generally, invoices and credit notes are required for all taxable supplies of goods or services. To enable some flexibility for smaller retailers, the government does permit the use of electronic cash registers. These new measures are aimed at reducing potential VAT fraud. They came into force in May 2014. They include:

All taxable persons must now keep detailed accounting records to support their invoices

Detailed control measures for producing VAT invoices for all transactions

Procedures to apply for approved tax invoice printers from the fiscal registrar

These changes follow similar Mexican VAT invoice changes which have been a big success at clamping tax fraud.