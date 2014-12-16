Hungarian VAT 2015 update

A range of Hungarian VAT measures are to be introduced in 2015. The principle ones include

VAT registered businesses will lose their right to deduct any input VAT suffered with immediate effect on having their numbers cancelled by the tax authorities

Foreign companies will not be required to apply for a Hungarian VAT registration where they are using tax warehouses only for the purposes of intra-community trade. Any domestic supplies will trigger a registration requirement

The domestic reverse charge is to be extended to the provision of temporary staff in the construction sector. This is an anti-fraud measure.

Changes to the rules on advance payments to ensure no party receives tax advantages by the use of non-cash payments / barter

The provision of portfolio asset managements services will be VAT exempt.

All of the above measures will be effective from 1 January 2015.