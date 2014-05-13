Hungary anti VAT fraud measures
- May 13, 2014 | Richard Asquith
The Hungarian government is stepping-up measures to combat the growing problem of Hungarian VAT fraud. Since increasing the Hungarian VAT rate to 27%, there has been a marked increase in fraudulent activity, and drop-off in revenues. The OECD states that VAT fraud typically becomes a major problem for countries once the indirect VAT tax rises above 10%.
The current Hungarian VAT measures include:
- Extended the use of the VAT reverse charge provision to a number of sensitive industries
- Reclassified a number of categories of goods subject to fraud to lower VAT rates e.g. raw meats
- Separate declarations in VAT returns for invoices about HUF 2 million
- Increased the powers of the VAT inspectors to seize cash and assets of non-compliant taxable persons
- Made online cash registers compulsory so there was direct reporting of cash receipts to the tax authorities
