Hungary changes VAT rules on car sales
- Apr 17, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The latest Hungarian VAT Act makes provision for changes on the VAT liabilities on cars, as follows:
- Sales of cars with non-allowable VAT will now be VAT exempt if there is no VAT on the sale of the vehicle.
- Companies leasing cars on long-term (longer than one year), finance leases may offset tax against the motor vehicle tax.
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara