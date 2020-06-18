VATLive > Blog > Hungary > Hungary confirms Retail Tax as permanent

Hungary confirms Retail Tax as permanent

  • Jun 18, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Hungary has confirmed that its new COVID-19 retail sales tax will be permanent.

The monthly turnover tax on high street and online retailers was introduced in May 2020. The tax is levied on a sliding scale of up to 2.5% for businesses on sales above HUF 100billion. The reporting threshold is HUF 500million.

The tax was originally announced as a medium-term financing requirements during the coronavirus crisis.

The retail tax is calculated on a 12-month historical basis. Payments are due at the start of each month, calculated at the appropriate band % multipled by one-twelfth of prior twelve months’ turnover.

Need help with your Hungarian VAT compliance?



Researching Hungarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Hungary VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe