Hungary cuts hotel VAT to 5%
- Jul 18, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Hungarian parliament has approved a range of tax cuts for 2020, including the following VAT amendments
- VAT on accommodation services from hotels, B&B and house sharing will be reduced from 18% to 5%
- A range of goods stuffs will be reclassified to 5%
At the same time, the is the introduction of a Tourism Tax of 4% payable by hotels and short-term accomodation providers.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara