VATLive > Blog > VAT > Hungary cuts hotel VAT to 5%

Hungary cuts hotel VAT to 5%

  • Jul 18, 2019 | Richard Asquith

The Hungarian parliament has approved a range of tax cuts for 2020, including the following VAT amendments

  • VAT on accommodation services from hotels, B&B and house sharing will be reduced from 18% to 5%
  • A range of goods stuffs will be reclassified to 5%

At the same time, the is the introduction of a Tourism Tax of 4% payable by hotels and short-term accomodation providers.

