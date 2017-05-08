Hungary cuts internet & catering VAT
- May 8, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The 2018 Hungarian budget bill has proposed reducing the VAT on internet access and catering services from 18% and 27% respectively, to 5%.
The bill is expected to be voted on in mid-June.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara