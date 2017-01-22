Hungary cuts restaurant VAT to 18%
- Jan 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Hungary reduced the VAT rate on restaurant services, excluding alcoholic beverages from the standard 27% VAT rate to the 18% reduced rate.
The change came into place on 1 January 2017.
There is a proposal to reduce this to 5% from 1 January 2018.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara