Hungary cuts restaurant VAT to 18%

  • Jan 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Hungary reduced the VAT rate on restaurant services, excluding alcoholic beverages from the standard 27% VAT rate to the 18% reduced rate.

The change came into place on 1 January 2017.

There is a proposal to reduce this to 5% from 1 January 2018.

Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara