Hungary delays fines on live invoice reporting

Hungary has confirmed that it will not impose late/no submission fines for the first month of operations of its new, real time invoicing filing regime which came into force on 1 July 2018. NAV will permit tax payers to submit all relevant invoices by 31 July with no penalties.

The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) introduced the new system as an anti-VAT fraud initiative. All tax payers must submit eligible sales invoices in real time XML-format to an online portal, KOBAK.