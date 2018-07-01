Hungary delays fines on live invoice reporting
- Jul 1, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Hungary has confirmed that it will not impose late/no submission fines for the first month of operations of its new, real time invoicing filing regime which came into force on 1 July 2018. NAV will permit tax payers to submit all relevant invoices by 31 July with no penalties.
The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) introduced the new system as an anti-VAT fraud initiative. All tax payers must submit eligible sales invoices in real time XML-format to an online portal, KOBAK.
Scope of new live invoice requirements
- Applies to all Hungarian VAT registered businesses, resident and foreign
- B2B Sales invoices with an invoice element above HUF100,000 (approximately €320) are subject to inclusion
- Exports, EU dispatches, domestic reverse charge and B2C transactions are excluded from the requirement to report
- Invoice data to be transmitted is based on the requirements of the Hungarian VAT Act
- Penalties for late or missed submissions will be up to HUF 500,000 (approximately €1,600) per invoice
- The existing domestic sales listing will be withdrawn. This is filed monthly with the VAT return. However, the domestic purchase listing will still be required to be submitted.
