VATLive > Blog > European News > Hungary delays live invoice reporting - Avalara

Hungary delays live invoice reporting

  • May 23, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Hungary delays live invoice reporting

Hungary has dropped plans to require live invoice reporting until July 2018.

The requirement had been for the submission of XML-based details of invoices with sales VAT above HUF100,000 (about €300).  The plan had been for the tax authorities to then provide an individual invoice ID number for use with the invoice. This will be withdrawn; instead tax registered businesses will be required to report the issuance of qualifying invoices within 24 hours.

The 1-year delay is to allow for further development of requirements and IT systems.

Click for free Hungarian VAT info

Need help with your Hungarian VAT compliance?



Researching Hungarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Hungary VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara