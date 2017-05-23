Hungary delays live invoice reporting
- May 23, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Hungary has dropped plans to require live invoice reporting until July 2018.
The requirement had been for the submission of XML-based details of invoices with sales VAT above HUF100,000 (about €300). The plan had been for the tax authorities to then provide an individual invoice ID number for use with the invoice. This will be withdrawn; instead tax registered businesses will be required to report the issuance of qualifying invoices within 24 hours.
The 1-year delay is to allow for further development of requirements and IT systems.
