Hungary drops VAT on internet services to 5%

  • Dec 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Hungary drops VAT on internet services to 5%

From 1 January 2018, internet services provided to consumers will be charged at the reduced VAT rate of 5%. Such services are currently liable to the 18% reduced VAT rate. Until Jan 2017, the VAT rate was the standard rate, 27%.

The subsidy to boost internet adoption will cost the government an estimated €70m per annum.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara