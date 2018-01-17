Hungary live VAT invoice reporting July 2018
- Jan 17, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Hungary has confirmed this week that live VAT invoice reporting will proceed from 1 July 2018.
The requirements apply to invoices with VAT chargeable above HUF 100,000 (approx. €320) - meaning a net invoice value of HUF370 000 (approx. €1,195). The timing of reporting Has been tightened up since the last update, and the option to report within 24 hours of the issuance of any invoice has been withdrawn. Submissions should therefore be real-time. Fines for non-compliance may be as high as HUF500,000
The Hungarian tax office has issued details of the invoice schema for e-reporting, but the test site for software developers is still not live. The reporting requirements are provided in an XML data structure. Companies will have to map their existing data to the XML data maps.
A report testing site, KOBAK, can be used to test the XML files uploads.
The new live reporting will replace the existing domestic sales invoice filings; but the domestic purchase invoice reporting requirement will remain in place for the time being.
