Hungary lowers domestic invoice listing threshold
- Jun 17, 2017 | Richard Asquith
From 1 July 2018, Hungary will recover all VAT-registered businesses to provide a live report of transactions above HUF100,000. This is a lowering of the planned threshold.
The report, Belföldi Összesítő Jelentés Kereskedelmi Partnerenként, are required with the regular VAT return.
