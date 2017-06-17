VATLive > Blog > European News > Hungary lowers domestic invoice listing threshold - Avalara

Hungary lowers domestic invoice listing threshold

  • Jun 17, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Hungary lowers domestic invoice listing threshold

From 1 July 2018, Hungary will recover all VAT-registered businesses to provide a live report of transactions above HUF100,000.  This is a lowering of the planned threshold.

The report, Belföldi Összesítő Jelentés Kereskedelmi Partnerenként, are required with the regular VAT return.

Click for free Hungarian VAT info

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara