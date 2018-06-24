Hungary raises VAT registration threshold
- Jun 24, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Hungary is proposing to raise its VAT registration threshold from €35,000 to €48,000 per annum. The European Commission is being consulted.
The new threshold will apply from 1 January 2019.
Need help with your Hungarian VAT compliance?
Researching Hungarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara