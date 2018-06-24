VATLive > Blog > European News > Hungary raises VAT registration threshold - Avalara

Hungary raises VAT registration threshold

  • Jun 24, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Hungary is proposing to raise its VAT registration threshold from €35,000 to €48,000 per annum. The European Commission is being consulted.

The new threshold will apply from 1 January 2019.

