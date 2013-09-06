Hungary retail turnover tax contravenes EU VAT

Hungary has won a partial victory with the European Court of Justice to allow it to continue to tax certain retailers on their sales. The Advocate General (the stage before a formal European Court of Justice case) found that this tax did not contravene EU laws, but may create a conflict with the EU VAT Directive.

In 2010 Hungary introduced a special tax on retailers – both domestic and foreign controlled – at rates ranging from 0.1% to 2.5% of sales. It has also raised the Hungarian VAT rate from 25% to 27%, the highest EU VAT Rate in the European Union.

An Austrian retailer, with outlets in Hungary, claimed that the tax unfairly penalised them as a foreign retailer. The ECJ disagreed with this and that there were no discriminator elements to local vs foreign retailers, but Hungarian VAT rules were a different issue.