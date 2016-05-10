Hungary VAT rate proposals
- May 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Hungarian parliament is debating a range of VAT measure this month, including:
- Lowering the VAT threshold for monthly returns from 1m HUF to HUF 100,000
- Reducing the VAT rate on restaurant supplies from 27% to 18% from 1 January 2017. And then to 5% in January 2018.
- Cutting the VAT rate on domestic internet services
- Reclassifying many basic foodstuffs to the 5% reduced rate from January 2017
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara