VATLive > Blog > European News > Hungary VAT rate proposals - Avalara

Hungary VAT rate proposals

  • May 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Hungary VAT rate proposals

The Hungarian parliament is debating a range of VAT measure this month, including:

  • Lowering the VAT threshold for monthly returns from 1m HUF to HUF 100,000
  • Reducing the VAT rate on restaurant supplies from 27% to 18% from 1 January 2017. And then to 5% in January 2018.
  • Cutting the VAT rate on domestic internet services
  • Reclassifying many basic foodstuffs to the 5% reduced rate from January 2017
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara