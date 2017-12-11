VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Iceland considers Occupancy Tax over VAT - Avalara

Iceland considers Occupancy Tax over VAT

  • Dec 11, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The new Icelandic government has scrapped plans to introduce VAT on short-term room and house rentals. Instead, it will review an Occupancy Tax – similar to the nightly fees imposed by many EU cities such as Paris, Brussels and Rome.

It is not yet clear if the new levy will be a fixed, per night charge, or a % of rental fees. The Occupancy Tax would likely apply to commercial hotels and home rentals (via platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway).

