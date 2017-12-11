Iceland considers Occupancy Tax over VAT
- Dec 11, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The new Icelandic government has scrapped plans to introduce VAT on short-term room and house rentals. Instead, it will review an Occupancy Tax – similar to the nightly fees imposed by many EU cities such as Paris, Brussels and Rome.
It is not yet clear if the new levy will be a fixed, per night charge, or a % of rental fees. The Occupancy Tax would likely apply to commercial hotels and home rentals (via platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway).
Need help with your Icelandic VAT compliance?
Researching Icelandic VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses