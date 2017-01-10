VATLive > Blog > VAT > Iceland doubles VAT registration threshold - Avalara

Iceland doubles VAT registration threshold

  • Jan 10, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Iceland has increased the annual taxable sales threshold for VAT registration from ISK1million to ISK2million. This will apply from 1 January 2017.

The threshold only applies to resident businesses.  Non-resident businesses selling taxable supplies locally and who have to register face a nil threshold.

