Iceland doubles VAT registration threshold
- Jan 10, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Iceland has increased the annual taxable sales threshold for VAT registration from ISK1million to ISK2million. This will apply from 1 January 2017.
The threshold only applies to resident businesses. Non-resident businesses selling taxable supplies locally and who have to register face a nil threshold.
