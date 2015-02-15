Iceland raises e-book VAT rate to 11%

Iceland has reclassified electronic books from the reduced VAT rate of 7% to 11%. The standard Icelandic VAT rate is 24% following a cut from 25.5% in January 2015.

Whilst not part of the European Union, Iceland’s VAT regime closely tracks the consumption tax framework of the EU. This is because the EU is Iceland’s major trading partner, but also because Iceland had planned to join the EU. However, the crash of the Icelandic finance sector during the financial crisis of 2007/8 put this ambition back several years.