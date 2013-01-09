Iceland raises VAT on hotels and other services

Iceland has reshuffled its reduced VAT rates on a number of services.

A number of services were previously categorised at the lower, 7% reduced VAT rates. These have now been upgraged to the standard VAT rate. These include hotels, accommodation and cinema admissions. The new rates apply from 1 January 2013.

In January 2010, Iceland raised its higher, standard VAT rate to 25.5%. Some services will still remain at the zero VAT rate.