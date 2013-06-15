IMF tells US to introduce VAT to fight balloning debt

As part of its annual review of the US economic performance, the International Monetary Fund as recommended that a Value Added Tax (see EU VAT) consumption tax regime be introduced.

The IMF has highlighted that the US debt is on target to hit 110% of GDP by 2015. Many economists believe that any level much above 70% makes the debt unsustainable as the interest costs overwhelm the economy.

The US has a simplified Sales Tax regime, but is now the only country in the rich-club OECD not to have a full VAT regime.