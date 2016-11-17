India 15% Service Tax on foreign e-services

India is to impose 15% Service Tax on electronic services sold to Indian consumers by non-resident providers from 1 December 2016.

Currently, only resident providers of such digital service are liable to the consumption tax. The taxable services include: streaming or downloads of music, video and games; e-books; cloud-based software; online advertising; subscription to membership or news sites; and internet-based telephony.

The 15% tax will come into force from 1 December 2016 according the announcement by the Central Board of Excise and Customs. There will be an annual registration threshold of Rs 10Lakh, approximately €15,000. Providers will be required to register with the Indian authorities immediately via a local tax representative. The first monthly Service Tax return will be due by 6 January 2017.