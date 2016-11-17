VATLive > Blog > VAT > India 15% Service Tax on foreign e-services - Avalara

India 15% Service Tax on foreign e-services

  • Nov 17, 2016 | Richard Asquith
India 15% Service Tax on foreign e-services

India is to impose 15% Service Tax on electronic services sold to Indian consumers by non-resident providers from 1 December 2016.

Currently, only resident providers of such digital service are liable to the consumption tax. The taxable services include: streaming or downloads of music, video and games; e-books; cloud-based software; online advertising; subscription to membership or news sites; and internet-based telephony.

The 15% tax will come into force from 1 December 2016 according the announcement by the Central Board of Excise and Customs. There will be an annual registration threshold of Rs 10Lakh, approximately €15,000. Providers will be required to register with the Indian authorities immediately via a local tax representative. The first monthly Service Tax return will be due by 6 January 2017.

Proving Indian residence

Providers will need to establish if their customers are resident in India by collecting and two of the following pieces of evidence:

  • Indian issued credit card
  • Billing address in India
  • Bank account used for settlement is in India
  • Customer has a Indian postal address
  • Customer's IP address is from India
  • Land line for downloads is Indian coded
  • Customer's SIM card on mobile transactions is Indian-based

GST to replace Service Tax 2017

Service Tax will be replaced by a Goods and Services Tax sometime in 2017. The likely GST comparable rate will be 16%. B2B services provided by non-residents will remain subject to the reverse charge.

Click for free Indian GST info

Latest news
India extends Sept GST return deadline
October 21, 2018

India has extended by 5 days the deadline for the filing of September's Goods and Services Tax return. The new filing deadline for the GSTR-3B...
Read more
Japan confirms 2019 Consumption Tax hike
October 14, 2018

Japan is to confirm this week its plan to complete the second rise in its Consumption Tax, from 8% to 10% in October 2019.  The...
Read more
Singapore GST changes
October 6, 2018

The Ministry of Finance in Singapore is to update its proposals to reform its Goods and Services regime following a recent public consultation. The reforms...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara