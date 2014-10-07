India 2016 GST implementation - new Bill

The Indian Goods & Services Tax (GST) implementation plans took a big step forward last week as a new Bill was published included resolutions to many of the issues that have long-held up the reforms to the existing indirect tax regime.

The Bill includes a target of 2016 for the role out of Indian GST. It has withdrawn a controversial dispute settlement council, which the States feared would give the Central government too much power over the redistribution of taxes in the new regime. There has been a compromise on petrol and alcohol – petrol is to be included but alcohol will be zero rated for GST. It also includes a graduated tax rate for the key commodity of floor. Alcohol will continue to be subject to Indian VAT, Sales Tax and Excise Duty