India agrees GST laws for 1 July launch
- Mar 3, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Indian Goods and Services Tax Council approved today the key new law for the new Central GST and Integrated GST laws. This means the new consumption tax could be launched 1 July 2017.
This follows the agreement this week on the draft compensation mechanism to ensure states are satisfactorily compensated for the replacement of VAT, Service Tax and other related consumption taxes.
India GST news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara