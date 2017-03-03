VATLive > Blog > GST > India agrees GST laws for 1 July launch - Avalara

India agrees GST laws for 1 July launch

  • Mar 3, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Indian Goods and Services Tax Council approved today the key new law for the new Central GST and Integrated GST laws. This means the new consumption tax could be launched 1 July 2017.

This follows the agreement this week on the draft compensation mechanism to ensure states are satisfactorily compensated for the replacement of VAT, Service Tax and other related consumption taxes.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara