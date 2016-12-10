India attempts GST settlement
- Dec 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Today’s meeting of the GST Council will seek to close the two outstanding blockers to the roll out of GST in April 2017.
The Council is made-up of representatives from the Centre and 16 states. The two key issues are:
- Agreement on the 3 implementation laws: Goods and Services Tax; Integrated GST; and Compensation for States
- Agreement on the ‘assessee jurisdiction’, which governs which state levies and collects the new tax
GST will replace a complex, multi-tax regime that holds back the development of intra-state trade and growth of a manufacturing sector. It is estimated that it could add 2% to annual growth rates.
India GST news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara