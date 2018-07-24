India cuts GST on range of goods
- Jul 24, 2018 | Richard Asquith
On 27 July 2018, the Indian Modi government will re-categorise from 28% to 18% the Goods & Services Tax (GST) rates applicable to a range of over 80 goods. The government faces nationwide parliamentary elections next year, and is seeking to assuage a range of consumers and businesses which lost out in the July 2017 introduction of GST.
The goods affected include:
- Domestic white goods (washing machines etc)
- Food grinders, mixers, storage water heaters, water coolers, water heaters, electric ironing machines, among others
- Footwear
- Ethanol blended petrol
- Women’s sanitary products
- Fortified milk
- Handicraft goods
India GST news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara