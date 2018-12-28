India cuts GST on range of supplies
- Dec 28, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Indian Goods and Services Tax Council has agreed on to cut the GST rate on over 20 goods and services. The reductions, mostly from the 28% to 18% rate, will come in on 1 January 2019
The supplies affected include:
- Cinema entrances
- Televisions, video cameras
- Games consuls
- Frozen vegetables
- Engine parts
India GST news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara