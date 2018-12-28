VATLive > Blog > India > India cuts GST on range of supplies

India cuts GST on range of supplies

  • Dec 28, 2018 | Richard Asquith

The Indian Goods and Services Tax Council has agreed on  to cut the GST rate on over 20 goods and services. The reductions, mostly from the 28% to 18% rate, will come in on 1 January 2019 

The supplies affected include:

  • Cinema entrances
  • Televisions, video cameras
  • Games consuls
  • Frozen vegetables
  • Engine parts

India GST news

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
