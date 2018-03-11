India delays again GST fixes

The Indian GST Council has again delayed fixes to the newly launched Goods & Sales Tax system, introduced on 1 July 2017.

Taxpayers will continue the existing GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B filings for a further three months, covering April to June 2018. A decision on the simplification of the problematic new indirect filings system is still proving elusive. The Council is still reviewing multiple options put forth by GSTN officials and Infosys, which operates the GST returns and invoice clearing house. The GSTR-2 and GSTR-3B filings were already dropped in November 2017 due to IT problems.