VATLive > Blog > GST > India extends GST filing deadline - Avalara

India extends GST filing deadline

  • Sep 24, 2018 | Richard Asquith
India extends GST filing deadline

India has announced an extended deadline for the GSTR-1 return which lists taxable sales for each reporting period. It is generally due by the 10thof the month following. It will involve a waiver of fines for those businesses who have to file a summary of the transactions made every month in the GST return-3B form, and a filed a detailed return of the sales in the GST return-1 form.

The Indian government has now extended the July to Sept 2018 deadline from 10 Oct to 31 Oct. This will apply to all taxpayers with an annual turnover above INR15million.

Click for free Indian GST info

India GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara