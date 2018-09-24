India extends GST filing deadline

India has announced an extended deadline for the GSTR-1 return which lists taxable sales for each reporting period. It is generally due by the 10thof the month following. It will involve a waiver of fines for those businesses who have to file a summary of the transactions made every month in the GST return-3B form, and a filed a detailed return of the sales in the GST return-1 form.

The Indian government has now extended the July to Sept 2018 deadline from 10 Oct to 31 Oct. This will apply to all taxpayers with an annual turnover above INR15million.