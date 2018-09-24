India extends GST filing deadline
- Sep 24, 2018 | Richard Asquith
India has announced an extended deadline for the GSTR-1 return which lists taxable sales for each reporting period. It is generally due by the 10thof the month following. It will involve a waiver of fines for those businesses who have to file a summary of the transactions made every month in the GST return-3B form, and a filed a detailed return of the sales in the GST return-1 form.
The Indian government has now extended the July to Sept 2018 deadline from 10 Oct to 31 Oct. This will apply to all taxpayers with an annual turnover above INR15million.
India GST news
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS