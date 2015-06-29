India faces April 2016 GST delay

The opposition Congress party is gaining momentum in its efforts to have the GST implementation watered down. GST reform is being championed by the BJP government of Prime Minister Modi. Congress is seeking to impose some of the same delaying tactics used by the BJP when it was in opposition.

Congress is looking for a guarantee of a GST rate of 18%. It is insisting that the BJP reintroduces the proposed independent disputes authority and provides clearer guidelines on the compensation mechanism for losses on the new alcohol GST. It also wants the scraping of the 1% GST Interstate Levy introduced to placate the big manufacturing states seeking compensation from the withdrawal of the current VAT regime.