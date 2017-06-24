VATLive > Blog > GST > India first GST filing delay - Avalara

India first GST filing delay

  • Jun 24, 2017 | Richard Asquith
India’s GST Council has confirmed that the deadline for the first returns under the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is to be delayed by one month.

The new regime launches 1 July 2017, and will replace a complex systems of overlapping indirect taxes. Tax payers will have to submit 3 returns per month. Under the relaxed, temporary reporting deadlines, instead of July transaction filings being due by 10th August, the sales invoice reporting will be postponed to 10th September. Purchase invoice reporting is due by the 15th of the corresponding months.

