India first GST returns due 20 September

Following the 1 July launch of India’s new Goods and Services Tax regime, the first monthly returns become due shortly. Almost 8 million businesses will be required to file.

Generally, the three-stage GST process should be completed by the 20th of the month following the month of transactions. However, the first filing, due 20th August, has been delayed until 20th September to allow companies to adjust to the new regime.

The process of filings for most businesses is: