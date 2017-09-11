India further GST return delays
- Sep 11, 2017 | Richard Asquith
India has again delayed the filing deadlines for the initial Goods & Services Tax returns. This is the third delay. The new deadlines are as follows:
|Month
|GST Return
|Latest filing date
|July 2017
|Sales GSTR-1
|10 October
|Purchases GSTR-2
|31 October
|Reconciled final GSTR-3
|10 November
India GST news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara