VATLive > Blog > GST > India further GST return delays - Avalara

India further GST return delays

  • Sep 11, 2017 | Richard Asquith
India further GST return delays

India has again delayed the filing deadlines for the initial Goods & Services Tax returns.  This is the third delay.  The new deadlines are as follows:

MonthGST ReturnLatest filing date
July 2017Sales GSTR-110 October
Purchases GSTR-231 October
Reconciled final GSTR-310 November

Click for free Indian GST info

India GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara