India Goods & Sales Tax (VAT) implementation breakthrough

This week, there was significant agreement between the Indian centre and state governments on the outstanding issues blocking the full implementation of a new Goods & Sales Tax (GST). This could lead to the roll out of the long-delayed new consumption tax regime at the start of 2014.

The Indian VAT system in place at the moment is a complex set of taxes, which place a high compliance burden on companies and led to significant double taxation on intra-state transactions. It also encourages significant levels of errors and fraud.

Plans to simplify the regime into a single levy, GST, were initial presented over ten years ago, but ran into difficulty because of conflicting claims over tax collection rights between the centre (Indian CENVAT) and states (Indian Service Tax). Read about Indian GST reform here.