India GST flaws may force early reform

The Indian Goods and Services Tax Council may in early March consider simplifying the new, complex Goods and Services Tax (GST) filing requirements in the face of IT difficulties. GST was introduced to India in July 2017, replacing a labyrinth of complex and overlapping indirect taxes. Its aim was to reduce compliance, tax fraud and encourage intra-state trade by ensuring limited double taxation.

3 GST returns to reconcile sales and purchases

A key, and highly ambitious component of the new regime was for tax payers to e-submit three returns each month. The staggered returns covered sales, purchases and reconciled GST due. Any arising differences on matched sales and purchase invoices declared had to be first resolved between the parties before the final GST liability or credits would be accepted. The system has been suspended since the 2017 launch due to IT glitches in the reconciliation.

Proposed new returns process