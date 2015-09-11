India GST implementation delay to 2017

The Indian ruling Modi government has now effectively withdrawn the legislation to overhaul the existing, antiquated Indian VAT system with a new Goods & Services Tax (GST). This means that the planned April 2016 implementation date will likely be missed, and may not be introduced until 2017 or even later.

The GST reforms had hit Congress opposition in the past month, and the BJP government finally decided to end the current Monsoon session of parliament this week. This means the enacting legislation cannot gain final approval. The next parliamentary session will be in November, which is likely to be too late for a 2016 implementation.