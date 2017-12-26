India GST inter-state e-way bill Feb 2018

India will make electronic-way bills compulsory on the intra-state movement of goods from 1 February 2018.

E-way bills record the movement of goods across Indian state lines, and are recorded on the centralised Goods and Services Network portal. It is the responsibility of the supplier and transporter to lodge details of any movement above Rs50,000, which is then given a unique e-way bill number (EBN)

The record also includes details of Goods and Services Tax liability on the country’s centralised portal. The new system will harmonise the recording of goods movements across the 29 Indian states, and speed up the free movement of transfers.