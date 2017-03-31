India GST launch advances

The lower house of the Indian parliament (Lok Sabha) has approved this week 4 key bills for the implementation of a new Goods and Services Tax on 1 July. The bills include:

The Central GST Bill The Integrated GST Bill The Union Territory GST Bill The GST Compensation Bill.

A further law, the State GST Tax Bill will past through the local states’ assemblies.

The new indirect tax will introduce 4 rates of indirect tax (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%), replacing many overlapping and bureaucratic taxes including VAT and Service Tax.