India GST launch advances

  • Mar 31, 2017 | Richard Asquith
India GST launch advances

The lower house of the Indian parliament (Lok Sabha) has approved this week 4 key bills for the implementation of a new Goods and Services Tax on 1 July.  The bills include:

  1. The Central GST Bill
  2. The Integrated GST Bill
  3. The Union Territory GST Bill
  4. The GST Compensation Bill.

A further law, the State GST Tax Bill will past through the local states’ assemblies.

The new indirect tax will introduce 4 rates of indirect tax (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%), replacing many overlapping and bureaucratic taxes including VAT and Service Tax.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara