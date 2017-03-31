India GST launch advances
- Mar 31, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The lower house of the Indian parliament (Lok Sabha) has approved this week 4 key bills for the implementation of a new Goods and Services Tax on 1 July. The bills include:
- The Central GST Bill
- The Integrated GST Bill
- The Union Territory GST Bill
- The GST Compensation Bill.
A further law, the State GST Tax Bill will past through the local states’ assemblies.
The new indirect tax will introduce 4 rates of indirect tax (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%), replacing many overlapping and bureaucratic taxes including VAT and Service Tax.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara