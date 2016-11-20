VATLive > Blog > GST > India GST negotiation battles - Avalara

India GST negotiation battles

  • Nov 20, 2016 | Richard Asquith
India GST negotiation battles

In the run-up to the 2017 implementation of a Goods and Services Tax in India, the Centre government and States continue to fail to conclude key administrative terms.

Currently, negotiations has stalled around whether the Centre or State administers the assessees, the taxable person responsible for paying the GST.  The States are looking to remain responsible for assessees with an annual turnover below Rs 1.5 core.

Further talks will take place this week. It is hoped that GST can be implemented in April 2017. However, there is an increasing possibility of a slip in the timetable to September 2017.  The new consumption tax will replace the existing VAT, CENVAT, Service Tax, Professional Tax and many other overlapping taxes and levies.

Click for free Indian GST info

Latest news
India extends Sept GST return deadline
October 21, 2018

India has extended by 5 days the deadline for the filing of September's Goods and Services Tax return. The new filing deadline for the GSTR-3B...
Read more
Japan confirms 2019 Consumption Tax hike
October 14, 2018

Japan is to confirm this week its plan to complete the second rise in its Consumption Tax, from 8% to 10% in October 2019.  The...
Read more
Singapore GST changes
October 6, 2018

The Ministry of Finance in Singapore is to update its proposals to reform its Goods and Services regime following a recent public consultation. The reforms...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara