India GST on services

As India continues to debate its implementation of a Goods & Services Tax (GST) to replace its VAT regime, guidance has been provided on the place of supply rules for services.

The place of supply refers to where a taxable supply is subject to VAT. When goods or services are provided across state of country borders, it is important for both the seller and their customer to understand these rules, and that they properly accrue and pay any VAT due in their respect VAT or GST returns.