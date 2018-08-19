India GST one year on

It is now one year since the overhaul of India’s complex and overlapping indirect tax regime, and the introduction of a Goods and Services Tax (GST). The new unified indirect tax was designed to simplify compliance, and end large-scale double and compounding tax for business which was stifling the manufacturing sector.

Good start; more progress needed.

There have been several success in terms of the reforms, reducing the compliance burden, but further work is still required if the tax is to realise one of its central aims – give the country a tax regime that is efficient, tax neutral for business and easy to understand.