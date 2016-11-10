VATLive > Blog > GST > India GST possible delay - Avalara

India GST possible delay

  • Nov 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
India GST possible delay

The Indian finance minister has hinted that the roll out of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) may be delayed from April to September 2017.

The new indirect tax was finally approved by the Parliament earlier this year after over 10 years of debate. It will replace a complex set of consumptions taxes, including VAT, CENVAT, Service Tax and Professional Tax.

Click for free Indian GST info

India GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara