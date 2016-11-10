India GST possible delay
- Nov 10, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Indian finance minister has hinted that the roll out of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) may be delayed from April to September 2017.
The new indirect tax was finally approved by the Parliament earlier this year after over 10 years of debate. It will replace a complex set of consumptions taxes, including VAT, CENVAT, Service Tax and Professional Tax.
India GST news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara