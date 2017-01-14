India GST risks delay till Sept

Plans for the implementation of a new Goods & Services Tax by April 2017 now look uncertain. The latest potential launch date looks likely to be set to September.

Discussions between the Centre and the 29 states have stalled on the vexed question of dual control over the sharing of the tax to the taxable person (assessees). The states are seeking exclusive control over enterprises below Rs1.5 crore.

Both side are due to discuss the issue again on 16 January at the GST Council.