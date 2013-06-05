India introduces Service Tax amnesty

The government has launched an Indian Service Tax amnesty, which will run to till the end of 2013.

Indian Service Tax is levied all services provided in India, except those listed in a so-called ‘Negative List’, which is set by the government. It is currently 12%, but there are a number of other levies (e.g. Education) which are added on to take the tax to 12.36%.

The new amnesty applies to undeclared taxes stretching back to October 2007. It requires a special declaration to be completed and submitted by 31 December 2013. Any taxes which are under current investigation cannot be declared under the amnesty.