India relaunches e-way bill GST

India has relaunched this week its intra-state goods movement recording system, e-way bill.

This requires transporters to electronically register with the GST Network any movements of goods across on the Indian 29 states’ internal borders. This system enables states to record GST liabilities since the July 2017 move to taxation in the place of destination. There is a registration threshold of 50,000 rupees per load.

E-way bills were originally launched in February this year, but were withdrawn due to IT crashes due to the high volume of recorded movements.