VATLive > Blog > GST > India relaunches e-way bill GST - Avalara

India relaunches e-way bill GST

  • Apr 1, 2018 | Richard Asquith
India relaunches e-way bill GST

India has relaunched this week its intra-state goods movement recording system, e-way bill.

This requires transporters to electronically register with the GST Network any movements of goods across on the Indian 29 states’ internal borders. This system enables states to record GST liabilities since the July 2017 move to taxation in the place of destination. There is a registration threshold of 50,000 rupees per load.

E-way bills were originally launched in February this year, but were withdrawn due to IT crashes due to the high volume of recorded movements.

Click for free Indian GST info

Latest news
India extends Sept GST return deadline
October 21, 2018

India has extended by 5 days the deadline for the filing of September's Goods and Services Tax return. The new filing deadline for the GSTR-3B...
Read more
Japan confirms 2019 Consumption Tax hike
October 14, 2018

Japan is to confirm this week its plan to complete the second rise in its Consumption Tax, from 8% to 10% in October 2019.  The...
Read more
Singapore GST changes
October 6, 2018

The Ministry of Finance in Singapore is to update its proposals to reform its Goods and Services regime following a recent public consultation. The reforms...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara