India simplified GST returns April 2019

Following the July 2017 introduction of Goods and Services Tax in India, a new simplified GST return will be launched from April 2019.

The new Sahaj and Sugam forms will replace the existing GSTR-3B (summary sales return form) and GSTR-1 (final sales returns form). The new system of Indian monthly returns will be much simpler, and the government hopes it will increase compliance and bring down misuse in availing of input tax credit.