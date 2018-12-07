VATLive > Blog > GST > India simplified GST returns April 2019 - Avalara

India simplified GST returns April 2019

  • Dec 7, 2018 | Richard Asquith
India simplified GST returns April 2019

Following  the July 2017 introduction of Goods and Services Tax in India, a new simplified GST return will be launched from April 2019.

The new Sahaj and Sugam forms will replace the existing GSTR-3B (summary sales return form) and GSTR-1 (final sales returns form). The new system of Indian monthly returns will be much simpler, and the government hopes it will increase compliance and bring down misuse in availing of input tax credit. 

India GST news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara