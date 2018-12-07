India simplified GST returns April 2019
- Dec 7, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Following the July 2017 introduction of Goods and Services Tax in India, a new simplified GST return will be launched from April 2019.
The new Sahaj and Sugam forms will replace the existing GSTR-3B (summary sales return form) and GSTR-1 (final sales returns form). The new system of Indian monthly returns will be much simpler, and the government hopes it will increase compliance and bring down misuse in availing of input tax credit.
India GST news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/apac/india,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/asia/india
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara