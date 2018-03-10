India to relaunch e-Way Bill Apr 2018

India is expected this weekend to announce the relaunch of its e-Way Bill pilot from 1 April 2018. The scheme, which requires the electronic registering of the movement of goods across intra-state borders, was withdrawn within a few days of its launch in February due to excess demand.

Simplifications to avoid a further crash in the system include removing zero-rated GST items from the threshold calculation. No Bill will be required if the goods are moved less than 50 kilometres.

Transporters will be required to log details of goods being transported across any of the Indian 29 state lines to avoid border controls. It is a key control following the introduction of GST last year, which flipped indirect taxation from the state of departure to that of arrival. It applies only to shipments above INR50,000 (approx. €650).

GST removed many overlapping taxes, and should boost internal trade.