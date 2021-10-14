Discover you'll not want to miss our forthcoming Avalara Inspire session: Getting your indirect tax compliance strategy right: Preparing for the new technological landscape.

When it comes to indirect tax compliance, businesses take different approaches to the way that they manage their compliance. This can be based on several factors – from M&A activity, growth in the market and the desire to achieve lower cost resourcing models.

As tax technology requirements increase, we’re joined by industry leaders who will help us explore the technical skills tax departments must acquire to keep pace with these changes, and how it has led to the rise of indirect tax unicorn the ‘Tax Technologist’!

Hosted by Ruby Buckland, Avalara’s tax specialist, we’ll be joined in the studio by:

Adly Adly, Head of Tax BU West Europe, AB InBev:

Alex Baulf- International Indirect Tax Director, Grant Thornton

Mattias Ericsson, Group Indirect Tax Director, Electrolux

We’ll be discussing topics such as the need to link data, what our panellists see as trends we need to prepare, artificial intelligence, the rise of the hybrid approach to an indirect tax strategy and how technology can help get the balance right.

Join us, and our speakers at Inspire 2021 on the October 20 and 21. Register for free today to save your place.