VATLive > Blog > Indonesia > Indonesia VAT on digital services Sept 2020

Indonesia VAT on digital services Sept 2020

  • Aug 12, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Indonesia has declared the second phase of its implementation of VAT on digital services will start on 1 September 2020.

This will include the next group of non-resident digital service providers which will be required to charge 10% on sales of eligible supplies to Indonesian consumers. The providers include divisions of: Amazon; Facebook; Tiktok; and Walt Disney.

The selection is based on the Indonesian Directorate General’s VAT threshold of 600million rupiah per annum.

The first phase of nominated companies on 1 August 2020 included divisions of Amazon, Google, Netflix and Spotify.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
