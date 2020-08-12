Indonesia has declared the second phase of its implementation of VAT on digital services will start on 1 September 2020.

This will include the next group of non-resident digital service providers which will be required to charge 10% on sales of eligible supplies to Indonesian consumers. The providers include divisions of: Amazon; Facebook; Tiktok; and Walt Disney.

The selection is based on the Indonesian Directorate General’s VAT threshold of 600million rupiah per annum.

The first phase of nominated companies on 1 August 2020 included divisions of Amazon, Google, Netflix and Spotify.